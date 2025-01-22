Reverb: 2025-01-22

  1. Jesus and Mary Chain (feat Hope Sandoval) – Sometimes Always
  2. Rowland S. Howard & Lydia Lunch – Some Velvet Morning
  3. Dolly Parton – Don’t Let The Left Hand Know
  4. Clamor – Sgt Henry
  5. Purple Mountains – She’s Making Friends
  6. Rhys Howlett – Jerusalem
  7. Los Palms – Dead Man
  8. Sette Bello – Ride On
  9. Delivery + Workhorse – Who Makes demands
  10. Tom Petty – California
  11. The Go-Betweens – Five Words
  12. The Saints – Ghost Ships
  13. CAKE – Race Car Ya Yas
