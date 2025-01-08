Reverb: 2025-01-08

  1. Chad Morgan – I’m The Sheik Of Scrubby Creek
  2. Chad Morgan – There’s No Night Out At The Gaol
  3. The Tornados – Ridin’ The Wind
  4. Perry Keyes – Will You Shine?
  5. Rhys Howlett – Half Greek Blues
  6. The Delines – The Imperial
  7. Billy Bragg & Wilco – Against Th’ Law
  8. David McComb – Setting You Free
  9. Died Pretty – D.C.
  10. Lou Reed and John Cale – Smalltown
  11. Halfway – Swinburne Ashes
  12. The Aints – Country Song In G
  13. The Whitlams Black Stump Band – The Day John Sattler Broke His Jaw
  14. Perry Keyes – Double On The Main Game
