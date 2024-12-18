Reverb: 2024-12-18

  1. Donovan – Hurdy Gurdy Man
  2. Fairport Convention – Mr Lacey
  3. The Triffids – Red Pony
  4. Edwin Starr – Agent Double-O Soul
  5. Tex Perkins And The Fat Rubber Band – Nobody Owes You Nothin
  6. Missy Higgins – Nightminds
  7. The Public Eye – Where Are You?
  8. Molly Burch – Downhearted
  9. Family – Stop For The Traffic
  10. Hoodoo Gurus – Bittersweet
  11. Chris Farlowe – North, South, East, West
  12. Tegan & Sara – Frozen
  13. Tinpan Orange – The bottom Of The Lake
  14. Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
  15. Katie Pomery – I Go Quiet
  16. Richard & Linda Thompson – Don’t Renege On Our Love
  17. Vika & Linda – The Parting Song
