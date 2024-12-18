Reverb: 2024-12-18

- Donovan – Hurdy Gurdy Man
- Fairport Convention – Mr Lacey
- The Triffids – Red Pony
- Edwin Starr – Agent Double-O Soul
- Tex Perkins And The Fat Rubber Band – Nobody Owes You Nothin
- Missy Higgins – Nightminds
- The Public Eye – Where Are You?
- Molly Burch – Downhearted
- Family – Stop For The Traffic
- Hoodoo Gurus – Bittersweet
- Chris Farlowe – North, South, East, West
- Tegan & Sara – Frozen
- Tinpan Orange – The bottom Of The Lake
- Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
- Katie Pomery – I Go Quiet
- Richard & Linda Thompson – Don’t Renege On Our Love
- Vika & Linda – The Parting Song
