Reverb: 2024-12-04

  1. Lazy Eye – Blue Tongue Blues
  2. Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
  3. Dandy Livingstone – I’m Your Puppet
  4. El Khat – Lawala
  5. The Black Sorrows – That’s What I’d Give
  6. the Black Sorrows – Shelley
  7. Buddy Guy – Symptoms Of Love
  8. Toots & The Maytals – Funky Kingston
  9. Christine Anu – Aukum of Saibai
  10. Marcia Griffiths – The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
  11. Ali Farka Toure – Erdi
  12. Dandy Livingstone – Rudi, A Message To You
  13. Carla Lipis & Mondo Psycho – La Malcontenta
