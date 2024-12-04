Reverb: 2024-12-04
Written by Playlist Robot on December 4, 2024
- Lazy Eye – Blue Tongue Blues
- Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
- Dandy Livingstone – I’m Your Puppet
- El Khat – Lawala
- The Black Sorrows – That’s What I’d Give
- the Black Sorrows – Shelley
- Buddy Guy – Symptoms Of Love
- Toots & The Maytals – Funky Kingston
- Christine Anu – Aukum of Saibai
- Marcia Griffiths – The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
- Ali Farka Toure – Erdi
- Dandy Livingstone – Rudi, A Message To You
- Carla Lipis & Mondo Psycho – La Malcontenta