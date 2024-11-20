Reverb: 2024-11-20

Written by on November 20, 2024

  1. Rolling Stones – I gotta go
  2. Jimmy Little – The way i made you feel
  3. The Black Sorrows – City of soul
  4. Nina Simone – Backlash Blues
  5. Buddy Guy – Whats wrong with that
  6. Christine Waku – Gul melawal
  7. The Cruel Sea – The Honeymoon is over
  8. Dave barker and bunny wailer – What a confusion
  9. Stuart James Day – Big Old City
  10. Soursob Bob – Facebook
  11. The Black Sorrows – The way we do bussiness
  12. Buddy Guy – We go back
  13. Christine Waku – When it rains
  14. Gondwana Land – Bedrock
The Nest: 2024-11-20

AdLib: 2024-11-20

