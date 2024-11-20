Reverb: 2024-11-20
Written by Playlist Robot on November 20, 2024
- Rolling Stones – I gotta go
- Jimmy Little – The way i made you feel
- The Black Sorrows – City of soul
- Nina Simone – Backlash Blues
- Buddy Guy – Whats wrong with that
- Christine Waku – Gul melawal
- The Cruel Sea – The Honeymoon is over
- Dave barker and bunny wailer – What a confusion
- Stuart James Day – Big Old City
- Soursob Bob – Facebook
- The Black Sorrows – The way we do bussiness
- Buddy Guy – We go back
- Christine Waku – When it rains
- Gondwana Land – Bedrock