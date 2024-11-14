Reverb: 2024-11-14
Written by Playlist Robot on November 14, 2024
- James Carr – The Dar End Of The Street
- Clamor – Over The News
- Elizabeth Prophet – Mind Share In The Simulacrum
- Dead Roo – Nick Of Time
- Perry Keyes – Fugazi Shirt
- Dave Favours and the Roadside Ashes – Two Car Garage
- Ben Leece – Paper Thin
- Perry Keyes – Cracker Night
- Sacred Cowboys – New Kind Of Kick
- GT Stringer – Up Periscope
- Johnny Seagull & the Hotchips – Never Dies
- Problem Pony – Pony On The Prairie
- Crow – Animal Husbandry
- The Saints – Know Your Product