Reverb: 2024-11-14

  1. James Carr – The Dar End Of The Street
  2. Clamor – Over The News
  3. Elizabeth Prophet – Mind Share In The Simulacrum
  4. Dead Roo – Nick Of Time
  5. Perry Keyes – Fugazi Shirt
  6. Dave Favours and the Roadside Ashes – Two Car Garage
  7. Ben Leece – Paper Thin
  8. Perry Keyes – Cracker Night
  9. Sacred Cowboys – New Kind Of Kick
  10. GT Stringer – Up Periscope
  11. Johnny Seagull & the Hotchips – Never Dies
  12. Problem Pony – Pony On The Prairie
  13. Crow – Animal Husbandry
  14. The Saints – Know Your Product
