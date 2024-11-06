Reverb: 2024-11-06

- Cedric Burnside – Juke Joint
- Muddy Waters – Honey Bee
- Ash Grunwald – The Boogie
- GT Stringer – Essence Of Man
- King Stingray – Best Bits
- North Mississippi Allstars – I’d Love To Be A Hippy
- Flaco Jiminez – In Heaven There Is No Beer
- Liliy And The Drum – Highway Of Life
- The Beatles – Within You Without You
- Cedric Burnside – Funky
- Quincy Jones – Guitar Bles Odyssey: From Roots To Fruits
- Joni Mitchell – Chelsea Morning
- Tracy Chapman – Crossroads
- Bettye Lavette – Don’t Let Me Misunderstood
- Betty Lavette – Maybe I’m Amazed
- Nina Simone – Suzanne
Reader's opinions