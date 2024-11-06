Reverb: 2024-11-06

Written by on November 6, 2024

  1. Cedric Burnside – Juke Joint
  2. Muddy Waters – Honey Bee
  3. Ash Grunwald – The Boogie
  4. GT Stringer – Essence Of Man
  5. King Stingray – Best Bits
  6. North Mississippi Allstars – I’d Love To Be A Hippy
  7. Flaco Jiminez – In Heaven There Is No Beer
  8. Liliy And The Drum – Highway Of Life
  9. The Beatles – Within You Without You
  10. Cedric Burnside – Funky
  11. Quincy Jones – Guitar Bles Odyssey: From Roots To Fruits
  12. Joni Mitchell – Chelsea Morning
  13. Tracy Chapman – Crossroads
  14. Bettye Lavette – Don’t Let Me Misunderstood
  15. Betty Lavette – Maybe I’m Amazed
  16. Nina Simone – Suzanne
