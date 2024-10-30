Reverb: 2024-10-30

- Dandy Livingstone – (People Get Ready) Let’s Do Rocksteady
- Roy Orbison – Domino
- Hana & Jesse Lee’s Bad Habits – Arrowhead
- Wilco – Misunderstood
- The First Third – The Luckiest Man Alive
- Clamor – Only Yearning
- Friends Of David McComb – So Good To Be Home
- The Triffids – Stolen Property
- Tom Petty – Wildflowers
- Jenny Don’t & The Spurs – California Cowboy
- The Go-Betweens – Darlinghurst Nights
- Daniel Johsnton – Some Things Last a Long Time
- PJ Harvey – Down By The Water
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Death Is Not The End
