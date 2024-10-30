Reverb: 2024-10-30

Written by on October 30, 2024

  1. Dandy Livingstone – (People Get Ready) Let’s Do Rocksteady
  2. Roy Orbison – Domino
  3. Hana & Jesse Lee’s Bad Habits – Arrowhead
  4. Wilco – Misunderstood
  5. The First Third – The Luckiest Man Alive
  6. Clamor – Only Yearning
  7. Friends Of David McComb – So Good To Be Home
  8. The Triffids – Stolen Property
  9. Tom Petty – Wildflowers
  10. Jenny Don’t & The Spurs – California Cowboy
  11. The Go-Betweens – Darlinghurst Nights
  12. Daniel Johsnton – Some Things Last a Long Time
  13. PJ Harvey – Down By The Water
  14. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Death Is Not The End
The Nest: 2024-10-30

AdLib: 2024-10-30

