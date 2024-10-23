Reverb: 2024-10-23

  1. Soursob Bob – Plenty Of Fish
  2. Jimmy McGriff – The Blues Train To Georgia
  3. Patti Smith – Are You Experienced?
  4. Ash Grunwald featuring Bobby Alu – Aint No Sunshine
  5. Sly And The Family Stone – The Same Thing (Makes You Laugh, Makes You Cry)
  6. Spirit Of Alondray – Teleport
  7. Red Earth Blues Band – Dumb Things
  8. Compay Segundo – Te apartas de mi
  9. Jimmy Cliff – Vietnam
  10. Kaliopi & The Blues Messengers – Calypso Blues
  11. The Atlantics with Johnny Rebb – You Can’t Judge A Book By It’s Cover
  12. Grace Jones – Nightclubbing
  13. Patti Smith – The Boy In The Bubble
  14. The Beatles – The Word
