Reverb: 2024-10-23

- Soursob Bob – Plenty Of Fish
- Jimmy McGriff – The Blues Train To Georgia
- Patti Smith – Are You Experienced?
- Ash Grunwald featuring Bobby Alu – Aint No Sunshine
- Sly And The Family Stone – The Same Thing (Makes You Laugh, Makes You Cry)
- Spirit Of Alondray – Teleport
- Red Earth Blues Band – Dumb Things
- Compay Segundo – Te apartas de mi
- Jimmy Cliff – Vietnam
- Kaliopi & The Blues Messengers – Calypso Blues
- The Atlantics with Johnny Rebb – You Can’t Judge A Book By It’s Cover
- Grace Jones – Nightclubbing
- Patti Smith – The Boy In The Bubble
- The Beatles – The Word
