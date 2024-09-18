Reverb: 2024-09-18

Written by on September 18, 2024

  1. Haystacks Calhoon – Tachi Ai
  2. Lo Carmen & The Great Beyond – A Shift In The Wind
  3. Waiting For Brenda – Closing Time At The Cemetery
  4. Don McLashan – Hold On To Your Loneliness
  5. Close To Forever – White Valiant
  6. Mazzy Star – Rhymes Of An Hour
  7. Sacred Cowboys – Nothing Grows In Texas
  8. Lulu Belle & Scotty – Wish I Was A Single Girl Again
  9. Corpse Grinders – I Go Crazy
  10. Punch Brothers/Gillian Welch/Dave Rawlings – Will The Circle Be Unbroken
  11. Grant McLennan – When Word Gets Around
  12. Dolly Parton – Here You Come Again
