Reverb: 2024-09-11

  1. Songhoy Blues – Gabi
  2. Joni Mitchell – Lead Balloon
  3. Joe Louis Walker – You Can’t Sit Down
  4. Red Gold Green & Blue featuring Freddie McGregor – Come On In My Kitchen
  5. James Carr – The Dark End Of The Street
  6. No Fixed Address – Green House Holiday
  7. Ziggy Marley – Welcome To The World
  8. Nick Lowe – I Trained Her To Love Me
  9. Don Morrison – The Semaphore Workers Club
  10. The Rolling Stones – I Gotta Go
  11. The Dolls – VTPR Blues
  12. Wee Willie Walker – Ticket To Ride
  13. Dallas Frasca – I’ll Be Here When You Wake
  14. Soursob Bob – Plenty Of Fish
  15. The Continental Blues Party – Quicksand
  16. Barry Crocker And The Doug Anthony Allstars – Stairways To Heaven
