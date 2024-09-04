Reverb: 2024-09-04

Written by on September 4, 2024

  1. Tuscadero – All The Ancestors
  2. Bonnie Prince Billy – A Minor Place
  3. Jimmy Little – Down Below
  4. Beasts Of Bourbon – Execution Day
  5. PJ Harvey (Feat John Parish and Jim White) – When Under The Ether
  6. Dirty Three – I Remember A Time When Once You Used To Love Me
  7. Jim White – A Perfect Day To Chase Tornadoes
  8. Silver Jews – Honk If You’re Lonely
  9. The Stanley Brothers – Little Maggie
  10. Johnny Cash – Delia’s Gone
  11. Lucinda Williams – can’t Let Go
  12. Fair Maiden – Melting
  13. History Of Trees – Like A Ghost
  14. The Go-Betweens – Unkind and Unwise
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-09-04

Previous post

PS I Love You: 2024-09-04

Current track

Title

Artist