Reverb: 2024-09-04

- Tuscadero – All The Ancestors
- Bonnie Prince Billy – A Minor Place
- Jimmy Little – Down Below
- Beasts Of Bourbon – Execution Day
- PJ Harvey (Feat John Parish and Jim White) – When Under The Ether
- Dirty Three – I Remember A Time When Once You Used To Love Me
- Jim White – A Perfect Day To Chase Tornadoes
- Silver Jews – Honk If You’re Lonely
- The Stanley Brothers – Little Maggie
- Johnny Cash – Delia’s Gone
- Lucinda Williams – can’t Let Go
- Fair Maiden – Melting
- History Of Trees – Like A Ghost
- The Go-Betweens – Unkind and Unwise
