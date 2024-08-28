Reverb: 2024-08-28

Written by on August 28, 2024

  1. Steve Cropper, Pop Staples & Albert King – What’d I Say
  2. Kelly Brouhaha – 40,000 Star Hotel
  3. Vika Bull – Roll With Me Henry
  4. Albert King – Born Under A Bad Sign
  5. Junior Brown – My Wife Think You’re Dead
  6. Dandy – There Is A Mountain
  7. Lily and the Drum – The Rain Dance
  8. Dallas Frasca – River Queen
  9. Ellen McIlwaine – Take Me To The River / Thank You / Fight The Power
  10. Lucky Oceans with Vika Bull – Mind Your Own Business
  11. Santana – Soul Sacrifce
  12. Snooks La Vie & Nick Kipridis – Steppin’ Out
  13. Soursob Bob – Plenty Of Fish
