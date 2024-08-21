Reverb: 2024-08-21

Written by on August 21, 2024

  1. Son Volt – Live Free
  2. Blackeyed Susans – Smoking Johnny Cash
  3. Uncle Tupelo – Grindstone
  4. Abbie Cardwell – Ode To Billy Joe
  5. Ellen Mcllwaine – Crawling Kingsnake
  6. Toni Childs – I Saw God In The Super Market
  7. Mr. James Brown – Cold Sweat
  8. Ray Charles – What’d I Say Parts 1 & 11
  9. Abeti Et Les Redoutables – Musique Tshiluba
  10. Kitchen Witch – O Lord
  11. Juliette Seizure and the Tremedolls – Hotdog
  12. The Hummingbirds – Two Weeks With A Good Man In Niagara falls
  13. Jonathan Richman – You’re Crazy For Taking The Bus
