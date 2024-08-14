Reverb: 2024-08-14

Written by on August 14, 2024

  1. Desmond Dekker – The Israelites
  2. M.B.T.S – M.B.T’s Sound
  3. Trio Bydoli – Lalia
  4. Dusty Ravens – Low Down Jimmy
  5. Richmond Fonatine – Post To Wire
  6. Wilco – Outtasite (Outta Mind)
  7. Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita – Bamba
  8. The Knitters – Poor Little Critter On The Road
  9. Ricky Albeck – Going Up The Country
  10. Eric Bogle – Do You Know Any Dylan?
  11. Don Morrison – Bob Dylan Was Born In Adelaide
  12. John Prine – Jesus The Missing Years
  13. Dangerous Brothers – Rawhide
  14. The Triffids – Jesus Calling
