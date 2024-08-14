Reverb: 2024-08-14
Written by Playlist Robot on August 14, 2024
- Desmond Dekker – The Israelites
- M.B.T.S – M.B.T’s Sound
- Trio Bydoli – Lalia
- Dusty Ravens – Low Down Jimmy
- Richmond Fonatine – Post To Wire
- Wilco – Outtasite (Outta Mind)
- Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita – Bamba
- The Knitters – Poor Little Critter On The Road
- Ricky Albeck – Going Up The Country
- Eric Bogle – Do You Know Any Dylan?
- Don Morrison – Bob Dylan Was Born In Adelaide
- John Prine – Jesus The Missing Years
- Dangerous Brothers – Rawhide
- The Triffids – Jesus Calling