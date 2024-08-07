Reverb: 2024-08-07
Written by Playlist Robot on August 7, 2024
- Suicide Swans – Horses
- Black Eyed Susans – Every Gentle Soul
- Amarillo – Last Days Of Summer
- Setto Bello – Fault Line
- Swimsuit – One With The Birds
- Lo Carmen (feat Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy) – Sometimes It’s Hard
- Concrete Sea – Caroline
- The Felice Brothers – Jazz On The Autobahn
- Johnny Cash – 5 Feet High and Rising
- The Saints – Break Away
- The Jesus and Mary Chain (feat Hope Sandoval) – Always Sometimes
- The Hummingbirds – Kitchen #1
- The Chills – Monolith