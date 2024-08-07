Reverb: 2024-08-07

Written by on August 7, 2024

  1. Suicide Swans – Horses
  2. Black Eyed Susans – Every Gentle Soul
  3. Amarillo – Last Days Of Summer
  4. Setto Bello – Fault Line
  5. Swimsuit – One With The Birds
  6. Lo Carmen (feat Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy) – Sometimes It’s Hard
  7. Concrete Sea – Caroline
  8. The Felice Brothers – Jazz On The Autobahn
  9. Johnny Cash – 5 Feet High and Rising
  10. The Saints – Break Away
  11. The Jesus and Mary Chain (feat Hope Sandoval) – Always Sometimes
  12. The Hummingbirds – Kitchen #1
  13. The Chills – Monolith
