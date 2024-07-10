Reverb: 2024-07-10

- Kurt Vile – Pretty Pimpin
- Summer Flake – Julia
- Wilco – Hot Sun
- Richmond Fontaine – The Boyfriends
- Mazzy Star – I’ve Been Let Down
- Lou Reed – Men Of Good Fortune
- The Aerial Maps – Eucalyptus Road
- Mark Gillespie – Mayday In Arcadia
- Spurs For Jesus featuring Lo Carmen – Curtain Call
- Ricky Albeck – Going Up The Country
- Jay Stutes and Cleveland Crochets Sugar Bees – Midnight Blues (Come Back Home Little Girl)
- Bill Monroe (The Monroe Brothers) – God Holds The Future In His Hands
- The Felice Brothers – Racoon, Rooster and Crow
- The Triffids – Property Is Condemned
- The Movers – Tau Special
