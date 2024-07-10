Reverb: 2024-07-10

Written by on July 10, 2024

  1. Kurt Vile – Pretty Pimpin
  2. Summer Flake – Julia
  3. Wilco – Hot Sun
  4. Richmond Fontaine – The Boyfriends
  5. Mazzy Star – I’ve Been Let Down
  6. Lou Reed – Men Of Good Fortune
  7. The Aerial Maps – Eucalyptus Road
  8. Mark Gillespie – Mayday In Arcadia
  9. Spurs For Jesus featuring Lo Carmen – Curtain Call
  10. Ricky Albeck – Going Up The Country
  11. Jay Stutes and Cleveland Crochets Sugar Bees – Midnight Blues (Come Back Home Little Girl)
  12. Bill Monroe (The Monroe Brothers) – God Holds The Future In His Hands
  13. The Felice Brothers – Racoon, Rooster and Crow
  14. The Triffids – Property Is Condemned
  15. The Movers – Tau Special
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

AdLib: 2024-07-10

Current track

Title

Artist