Reverb: 2024-06-19

June 19, 2024

  1. Kid Thomas – Wolf Pack
  2. Tony Allen – Secret Agent
  3. Afro Moses – Highlife Carnival
  4. Bobby Womack – You’re Welcome, Stop On By
  5. Harpin’ Mama – Little Light Of Mine
  6. Vika & Linda – Feel The Spirit
  7. Dizzy Gillespie – Stomped And Wasted
  8. James Brown – That’s Life
  9. Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons – Voodoo
  10. Prince – Let’s Go Crazy
  11. Toni Childs – Revolution
  12. Bonnie Raitt – Love So Strong
  13. Tinariwen – Tenhert (The Doe)
  14. Ali Farka Toure – Ali’s Here
