Reverb: 2024-06-05

Written by on June 5, 2024

  1. the meters – funkify your life
  2. the ssatellites – go man go
  3. grace jones – nioghtclubbing
  4. joni mitchell – all i want
  5. joni mitchell – real good for free
  6. big al downing – medleey of soul
  7. bettye swan – this old heart of mine (IS weak for you)
  8. the public opinion afro orchestra – two sides of the truth
  9. bela fleck and abigail washburn – banjo nbanjo
  10. aretha franklin – think
  11. compay segundo – amor de loca juventud
  12. wolf mail – giant steps
  13. les karski – spirit and water
  14. john hammond – love changin blues
  15. james brown – who am i
