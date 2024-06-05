Reverb: 2024-06-05

- the meters – funkify your life
- the ssatellites – go man go
- grace jones – nioghtclubbing
- joni mitchell – all i want
- joni mitchell – real good for free
- big al downing – medleey of soul
- bettye swan – this old heart of mine (IS weak for you)
- the public opinion afro orchestra – two sides of the truth
- bela fleck and abigail washburn – banjo nbanjo
- aretha franklin – think
- compay segundo – amor de loca juventud
- wolf mail – giant steps
- les karski – spirit and water
- john hammond – love changin blues
- james brown – who am i
