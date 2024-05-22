Reverb: 2024-05-22

Written by on May 22, 2024

  1. Diesel – My Baby Likes To Boogaloo
  2. Jon Batiste – Kenner Boogie
  3. Vika & Linda – Set On Freedom
  4. Blind Dog Taylor & The Heat – Biscuit Tin Blues
  5. Peter Gelling – Strong Medicine
  6. Eric Burdon & The Animals – Monterey
  7. Marcia Ball – The Story Of My Life
  8. Nick Charles – New Memphis Blues
  9. Paul Ubana Jones – Raga – Bird Without Song
  10. Jimmy Cliff – Vietnam
  11. Santana – Dance Sister Dance
  12. Rumer – Deep Summer In The Deep South
  13. Joni Mitchell – Free Man In Paris
  14. Tony Joe White – Who You Gonna Hoodoo Now?
Brunchtime: 2024-05-22

AdLib: 2024-05-22

