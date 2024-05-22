Reverb: 2024-05-22

- Diesel – My Baby Likes To Boogaloo
- Jon Batiste – Kenner Boogie
- Vika & Linda – Set On Freedom
- Blind Dog Taylor & The Heat – Biscuit Tin Blues
- Peter Gelling – Strong Medicine
- Eric Burdon & The Animals – Monterey
- Marcia Ball – The Story Of My Life
- Nick Charles – New Memphis Blues
- Paul Ubana Jones – Raga – Bird Without Song
- Jimmy Cliff – Vietnam
- Santana – Dance Sister Dance
- Rumer – Deep Summer In The Deep South
- Joni Mitchell – Free Man In Paris
- Tony Joe White – Who You Gonna Hoodoo Now?
Reader's opinions