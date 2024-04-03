Reverb: 2024-04-03

- Roza Eskenazi – Enas Manga Sto Teke Mou
- Velvet Moth – Jan The Universe
- Dom &The Wizards – Outlaws & The Cops
- Rhys Howlett – Dutch Cream Potatoes
- Jonathan Richman – I’m A Little Dinosaur
- Wireheads – Detective
- The Church – Metropolis
- Uncle Tupelo – Anodyne
- Wilco – Impossible Germany
- Billy Bragg & Wilco (feat. Corey Harris) – Against Th’ Law
- Billy Bragg & Wilco – Christ For President
- The Autumn Defense – None Of This Will Matter
- Jeff Tweedy – Via Chicago
- Tweedy – High As Hello
- The Triffids – Old Ghostrider
Reader's opinions