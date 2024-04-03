Reverb: 2024-04-03

Written by on April 3, 2024

  1. Roza Eskenazi – Enas Manga Sto Teke Mou
  2. Velvet Moth – Jan The Universe
  3. Dom &The Wizards – Outlaws & The Cops
  4. Rhys Howlett – Dutch Cream Potatoes
  5. Jonathan Richman – I’m A Little Dinosaur
  6. Wireheads – Detective
  7. The Church – Metropolis
  8. Uncle Tupelo – Anodyne
  9. Wilco – Impossible Germany
  10. Billy Bragg & Wilco (feat. Corey Harris) – Against Th’ Law
  11. Billy Bragg & Wilco – Christ For President
  12. The Autumn Defense – None Of This Will Matter
  13. Jeff Tweedy – Via Chicago
  14. Tweedy – High As Hello
  15. The Triffids – Old Ghostrider
