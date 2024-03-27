Reverb: 2024-03-27

Written by on March 27, 2024

  1. Lenny Kravitz – Raise Vibration
  2. Peter Bruntnell – Waterloo Sunset
  3. Karima Francis – She Came In Through The Bathroom Window
  4. Mike Rudd and Bill Putt – Living On A Volcano
  5. Elvin Bishop – Can’t Even Do Wrong Right.
  6. Canned Heat & John Lee Hooker – Boogie Chillen No.2
  7. Charles Brown – Driftin’ Blues
  8. The Hoochie Coochie Men featuring Jon Lord – Everybody Wants To Go To Heaven
  9. Brendan Gallagher – The Road To Candelo / Ain’t Life Grand
  10. Natacha Atlas – I Put A Spell On You
  11. Nathan Cavaleri featuring Chris Bailey – Little Egypt
  12. The Black Sorrows – Return Of The Voodoo Sheiks
  13. The Skatalites – African Queen (featuring Ronald Wilson)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Brunchtime: 2024-03-27

Previous post

AdLib: 2024-03-27

Current track

Title

Artist