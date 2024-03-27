Reverb: 2024-03-27

- Lenny Kravitz – Raise Vibration
- Peter Bruntnell – Waterloo Sunset
- Karima Francis – She Came In Through The Bathroom Window
- Mike Rudd and Bill Putt – Living On A Volcano
- Elvin Bishop – Can’t Even Do Wrong Right.
- Canned Heat & John Lee Hooker – Boogie Chillen No.2
- Charles Brown – Driftin’ Blues
- The Hoochie Coochie Men featuring Jon Lord – Everybody Wants To Go To Heaven
- Brendan Gallagher – The Road To Candelo / Ain’t Life Grand
- Natacha Atlas – I Put A Spell On You
- Nathan Cavaleri featuring Chris Bailey – Little Egypt
- The Black Sorrows – Return Of The Voodoo Sheiks
- The Skatalites – African Queen (featuring Ronald Wilson)
Reader's opinions