Reverb: 2024-02-28

  1. John Hammond – That Nasty Swing
  2. Lez Karski – Change The World
  3. The TenGooz – Perfect Wave
  4. Compay Segundo – Cazbe Y Macho
  5. Diesel – Walkin’ The Blues
  6. Wolf Mail – Solid Ground
  7. Dr. John and Bruce Springsteen – Right Place Wrong Me
  8. Union Trading Company – Funkalicious
  9. Cal Williams Jr Trio – Blues Runs The Game
  10. The Black Valley Scribes – Water Child
  11. Jon Batiste – Kenner Boogie
  12. Busby Marou – Paper Hearts
  13. Aretha Franklin – Chain Of Fools
  14. John Boutte – Let’s Make A Better World
  15. John Fogerty – New Orleans
