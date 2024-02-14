Reverb: 2024-02-14

Written by on February 14, 2024

  1. Barbara Morrison & John Harkins Trio – You Don’t Know Me
  2. Bruce Springsteen – House Of A Thousand Guitars
  3. Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens – You Gotta Move
  4. Jimmy Smith – The Cat (From Joy House)
  5. Monsieur Camembert – Tchavolo Swing
  6. Vika And Linda – John The Revelator
  7. Joni Mitchell – Woman Of Heart And Mind
  8. Jackie Merritt – Fast Food Mama
  9. Junior Parker – Taxman
  10. Billy Thorpe – Free Man In Paris
  11. Billy Thorpe – Ride This Train
  12. Billy Paul – Compared To What
  13. Wilko Johnson – Barbed Wire Blues
  14. Radics – It’s A Beautiful Day
