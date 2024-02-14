Reverb: 2024-02-14

- Barbara Morrison & John Harkins Trio – You Don’t Know Me
- Bruce Springsteen – House Of A Thousand Guitars
- Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens – You Gotta Move
- Jimmy Smith – The Cat (From Joy House)
- Monsieur Camembert – Tchavolo Swing
- Vika And Linda – John The Revelator
- Joni Mitchell – Woman Of Heart And Mind
- Jackie Merritt – Fast Food Mama
- Junior Parker – Taxman
- Billy Thorpe – Free Man In Paris
- Billy Thorpe – Ride This Train
- Billy Paul – Compared To What
- Wilko Johnson – Barbed Wire Blues
- Radics – It’s A Beautiful Day
