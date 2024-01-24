Reverb: 2024-01-24

Written by on January 24, 2024

  1. The Triffids – Trick Of The Light
  2. Marianne Faithfull – Corinna, Corinna
  3. Uncle Tupelo – Grindstone
  4. The Ramalamas – Tijuana Bible
  5. Joe Ziffer – Seaside
  6. Died Pretty – Just Skin
  7. Matt Joe Gow and Kerryn Fields – Love Ya Like I Can
  8. The Finkers – Drugs And Jesus
  9. Leadbelly – Midnight Special
  10. Emilee South – My Baby (Don’t Return My Calls)
  11. Bloodshot Bill and Shannon Shaw – Honey Time
  12. Joe Maphis and Larry Collins – Hurricane
  13. Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
  14. Mercury Rev featuring Hope Sandoval – Big Boss Man
