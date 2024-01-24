Reverb: 2024-01-24

- The Triffids – Trick Of The Light
- Marianne Faithfull – Corinna, Corinna
- Uncle Tupelo – Grindstone
- The Ramalamas – Tijuana Bible
- Joe Ziffer – Seaside
- Died Pretty – Just Skin
- Matt Joe Gow and Kerryn Fields – Love Ya Like I Can
- The Finkers – Drugs And Jesus
- Leadbelly – Midnight Special
- Emilee South – My Baby (Don’t Return My Calls)
- Bloodshot Bill and Shannon Shaw – Honey Time
- Joe Maphis and Larry Collins – Hurricane
- Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
- Mercury Rev featuring Hope Sandoval – Big Boss Man
Reader's opinions