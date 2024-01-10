Reverb: 2024-01-10

Written by on January 10, 2024

  1. Wilco – I Can’t Stand It
  2. Richmond Fontaine – We Thought The Highway Sounded Like A River
  3. The Pleasures – The Beginning Of The End
  4. Ricky Albeck – Going Up The Country
  5. The Johnnys – Bleeding Heart
  6. GT Stringer – Interstellar Woody
  7. Donna Amini – Suburban Surf
  8. Mazzy Star – Give You My Lovin
  9. Mark Lanegan – No Easy Action
  10. Outback Cadillac – Rock’n Roll Rooster
  11. Spurs For Jesus – Exile On King Street
  12. Joe Meek Featuring The Blue Men – Love Dance Of The Saroos
  13. Concrete Sea – Caroline
  14. Kurt Vile – Another Good Year For The Roses
Brunchtime: 2024-01-10

AdLib: 2024-01-10

