Reverb: 2024-01-03

Written by on January 3, 2024

  1. Eric Bibb – talkin’ ’bout
  2. Mojo Juju – Full Moon Over Budapest
  3. Ray Charles – What’d I Say Part 1/What’d I Say Part 2
  4. Big Youth – Temperature
  5. Shemekia Copeland – In The Blood Of The Blues
  6. Big Bill Morganfield – The Same Thing
  7. Buddy Guy – Smell The Funk
  8. Joni Mitchell – Dreamland
  9. Karuna Cronin – Our Way
  10. Vika & Linda – The Long View
  11. Craig Atkins – Country Tapestry
  12. The Yearlings – Waiting On The Wind
  13. Ash Grunwald – Think Tank
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Brunchtime: 2024-01-03

Previous post

PS I Love You: 2024-01-03

Current track

Title

Artist