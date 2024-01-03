Reverb: 2024-01-03
Written by Playlist Robot on January 3, 2024
- Eric Bibb – talkin’ ’bout
- Mojo Juju – Full Moon Over Budapest
- Ray Charles – What’d I Say Part 1/What’d I Say Part 2
- Big Youth – Temperature
- Shemekia Copeland – In The Blood Of The Blues
- Big Bill Morganfield – The Same Thing
- Buddy Guy – Smell The Funk
- Joni Mitchell – Dreamland
- Karuna Cronin – Our Way
- Vika & Linda – The Long View
- Craig Atkins – Country Tapestry
- The Yearlings – Waiting On The Wind
- Ash Grunwald – Think Tank