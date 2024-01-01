Reverb: 2024-01-01

Written by on January 1, 2024

  1. moodphasa5iva – vital
  2. lucky dube – We love it
  3. africando – dalaka
  4. the southernaires – deeds not words
  5. the bothy band – the blackbird
  6. nusrat fateh ali khan – nothing without you
  7. maya nasri – khallini biljao
  8. jah wobbles invaders of the heart – bomba
  9. rachid taha – josephine
  10. nitin sawhney – punjabi
  11. aurora – la sombre de unj alheli
  12. brenda fassie – thola aamadlozi
  13. the balfa brothers – drunkards sorrow waltz
  14. tony allen with afrika 70 – afro disco beat
  15. baaba maal – demgalam
  16. las cafeteras – tempes de amor
  17. shantel – bucovina
  18. mafrikazolo – dlala uzobona (bhudiza)
  19. bahia El Idrissi – Arhil
  20. kanda bongo man – amour fou
