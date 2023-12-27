Reverb: 2023-12-27

- Mt Morning – You Should’ve
- Dominic Breen – James Street Tonight
- Don McGlashan – Nothing On The Windows
- History Of Trees – Like A Ghost
- Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
- Velvet Moth – Naxos Campers
- Ed Kuepper – Highway to Hell Pt2/We Will Fall (Starz on 78i medley)
- Hiss Golden Messenger – Super Blue (Two days Clean)
- Kurt Vile – Passenger Side
- Margo Price – Desperate And Depressed
- The Motels – Total Control
- Ronnie Cook & The Diamonds – Doin’ Time
- The Triffids – New Year’s Greetings
- Bobby Fry – Let’s Split
