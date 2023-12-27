Reverb: 2023-12-27

Written by on December 27, 2023

  1. Mt Morning – You Should’ve
  2. Dominic Breen – James Street Tonight
  3. Don McGlashan – Nothing On The Windows
  4. History Of Trees – Like A Ghost
  5. Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
  6. Velvet Moth – Naxos Campers
  7. Ed Kuepper – Highway to Hell Pt2/We Will Fall (Starz on 78i medley)
  8. Hiss Golden Messenger – Super Blue (Two days Clean)
  9. Kurt Vile – Passenger Side
  10. Margo Price – Desperate And Depressed
  11. The Motels – Total Control
  12. Ronnie Cook & The Diamonds – Doin’ Time
  13. The Triffids – New Year’s Greetings
  14. Bobby Fry – Let’s Split
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Brunchtime: 2023-12-27

Previous post

AdLib: 2023-12-27

Current track

Title

Artist