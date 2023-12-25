Reverb: 2023-12-25

Written by on December 25, 2023

  1. Tamy – samba na mao eu tenho
  2. Femi Kuti – beng beng beng
  3. papa wemba – yolele
  4. burning spear – cry blood africans
  5. Afro celt sound system – Whirl y reel
  6. BLO – get that groove in
  7. Tarika – retany
  8. aurlus mabele – situation
  9. mafikazolo – udakwa njalo
  10. toots and the mayalls – monkey man
  11. biddu orchestra – eastern journey
  12. blick bassy – donalina
  13. bongo maffin – the way kungahona
  14. Aterciopelados – mamna
  15. Tshala muana – menteurs
  16. toufic farroukh feat yasmine – lil sen foul
  17. susana baca – maria lando
  18. pangea – water and fire
  19. habib koite and bamada – wassiye
  20. mahomed mounir – hanina
  21. bala et se vballadins – soufougne
  22. senor coconut – supertropical
  23. trio dfe lali – dissa
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2023-12-24

Current track

Title

Artist