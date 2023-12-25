Reverb: 2023-12-25

- Tamy – samba na mao eu tenho
- Femi Kuti – beng beng beng
- papa wemba – yolele
- burning spear – cry blood africans
- Afro celt sound system – Whirl y reel
- BLO – get that groove in
- Tarika – retany
- aurlus mabele – situation
- mafikazolo – udakwa njalo
- toots and the mayalls – monkey man
- biddu orchestra – eastern journey
- blick bassy – donalina
- bongo maffin – the way kungahona
- Aterciopelados – mamna
- Tshala muana – menteurs
- toufic farroukh feat yasmine – lil sen foul
- susana baca – maria lando
- pangea – water and fire
- habib koite and bamada – wassiye
- mahomed mounir – hanina
- bala et se vballadins – soufougne
- senor coconut – supertropical
- trio dfe lali – dissa
Reader's opinions