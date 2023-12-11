Reverb: 2023-12-11

  1. Jessica Luxx – The Temple
  2. Isabel Rumble – Time Will Show
  3. Baby Mo – Slowly Burning
  4. Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
  5. Justin Townes Earle – Far Away in Another Town
  6. James – Say Something
  7. The Stone Roses – I am the Resurrection
  8. The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
  9. BAREFOOT BOWLS CLUB – 6 Marcus Road
  10. Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
  11. The Vains – Pickleback
  12. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
  13. Sleaford Mods – West End Girls (Sean Hi-Fi Mix)
  14. The Mops – San Franciscan Nights
  15. Mach Pelican – Spend My Time
  16. Shonen Knife – Top of the World
  17. HOLY CURSE – Night Zoo
  18. Radio Birdman – Smith and Wesson Blues
  19. Roadkill 66 – Hard Rubbish Roadster
  20. Patsy Cline – Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray
  21. Rev Horton Heat – Drinkin & Smokin Cigarettes
  22. Screwtop Detonators – Alcohol & Cigarettes
  23. Jen Lush – Mallee
  24. Ed Kuepper – Salty Sea Air
  25. Anna Schneider – Crush
  26. The Stranglers – Walk on By
  27. Horrahedd – Happy Mud Me
  28. The Pogues – The Sunnyside of the Street
