Reverb: 2023-12-04

December 4, 2023

  1. Ed Kuepper – Poor Howard’s Dead And Gone
  2. Laughing Clowns – Laughing Clowns
  3. Dave Favours And The Roadside Ashes – Bleeding Heart
  4. Wilco – Born Alone
  5. Corey Harris – Against Th’ Law
  6. Fats Domino – Walking To New Orleans
  7. The Clean – Fats Domino
  8. Kurt Vile – Back To Moon Beach
  9. Purple Mountains – Margaritas At The Mall
  10. John Batiste – We Are
  11. Emma Donovan And The Putbacks – Dawn
  12. Jimi Hendricks – Electric Church Red House
  13. Lucinda Williams – Ode To Billie Joe
  14. Joni Mitchell – Harlem In Havana
  15. Ziggy Marley – Justice . War
  16. Songhoy Blues – Pour Toi
  17. Gary Clark Jr, – Shake
  18. Robert James – Painted Room
  19. Kerri Simpson – Sun Gonna Shine
  20. The Bamboos – Jump My Train
  21. Ry Cooder – John Lee Hooker For President
  22. Matt Ward – The Way That I Was Meant To Be
  23. Siouxsie And The Banshees – Hong Kong Garden
  24. Mudhoney – Touch Me I’m Sick
  25. The Munch – Stills
