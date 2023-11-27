Reverb: 2023-11-27

- Sturt Avenue – Perfect Afternoon
- Isabel Rumble – Time Will Show
- Loren Kate – Bring on the Rain
- Jen Lush – Fireground
- Cornershop – Brimful of Asha
- Babylon Zoo – Chrome Invader
- The Mighty Lemon Drops – Something Happens
- Killing Joke – Primitive
- The Stones Roses – One Love
- Max Headroom & The Car ‘Parks’ – Don’t Panic
- The Claim – One My Way
- Graduate – Elvis Should Play Ska
- Laurel Aitken & The Potato 5 – Mad About You
- Bergerac – Spreading Like Wildfire
- Church Moms – Cigarette
- Chelsea Manor – Predator
- Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
- The Sundials – Baby
- Julie London – Cry Me a River
- Blossom Dearie – Rhode Island is Famous for You
- Georgie Fame – Something
- Frank Bennett – Material Girl
- The DC3 – I was the guy in T.I.S.M.
- Dave Graney – Three Dead Passengers in a Stolen Second Hand Ford
- The Double Happiness – Drive In
- Eaten by Dogs – Fallen Not Broken
- Gut Health – UH-OH
- Sleaford Mods – West End Girls (Hifi Sean extended remix)
- The Munch – Stills
Reader's opinions