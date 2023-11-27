Reverb: 2023-11-27

Written by on November 27, 2023

  1. Sturt Avenue – Perfect Afternoon
  2. Isabel Rumble – Time Will Show
  3. Loren Kate – Bring on the Rain
  4. Jen Lush – Fireground
  5. Cornershop – Brimful of Asha
  6. Babylon Zoo – Chrome Invader
  7. The Mighty Lemon Drops – Something Happens
  8. Killing Joke – Primitive
  9. The Stones Roses – One Love
  10. Max Headroom & The Car ‘Parks’ – Don’t Panic
  11. The Claim – One My Way
  12. Graduate – Elvis Should Play Ska
  13. Laurel Aitken & The Potato 5 – Mad About You
  14. Bergerac – Spreading Like Wildfire
  15. Church Moms – Cigarette
  16. Chelsea Manor – Predator
  17. Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
  18. The Sundials – Baby
  19. Julie London – Cry Me a River
  20. Blossom Dearie – Rhode Island is Famous for You
  21. Georgie Fame – Something
  22. Frank Bennett – Material Girl
  23. The DC3 – I was the guy in T.I.S.M.
  24. Dave Graney – Three Dead Passengers in a Stolen Second Hand Ford
  25. The Double Happiness – Drive In
  26. Eaten by Dogs – Fallen Not Broken
  27. Gut Health – UH-OH
  28. Sleaford Mods – West End Girls (Hifi Sean extended remix)
  29. The Munch – Stills
