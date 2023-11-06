Reverb: 2023-11-06

- Bruce Springsteen – Brilliant Disguise
- Johnny Seagull And The Hotchips – I Deal In Fire
- GT Stringer – Interstellar Woody
- Cookin’ Tea – Rock’NRoll Is Dead
- Baterz – Target’s Airconditioning
- The Feelers – Venus
- Perry Keyes – Last Night In Redfern
- Chris Knox – Not Given Lightly
- Velvet Moth – Softly You Diva
- The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra – Future Africa
- Ash Grunwald Feat Mahalia Barnes – Human
- Seun Kuti + Fela’s Egypt 80 – Think Afrika
- Kitty, daisy & Lewis – Paan Man Boogie
- Delbert McClinton And Self-Made Men + Dana – Ruby & Jules
- Taj Mahal Trio – New Hula Blues
- Bobby Rush – Smokestack Lightening
- Wooden Wand – Baby, You’re A Rich Man
- Rob Hirst And Jay O’Shea – Pearl Shell Buttons
- Randy Valentine & Anyilena – Vibracion Positive
- Lachy Doley – A World Worth Fighting
- The Feelies – I’m waiting For The Man
- The Bedridden – Bandido
- X-Ray Spex – I Am A Cliche
- Devo – Post Post-Modern Man
