Reverb: 2023-11-06

  1. Bruce Springsteen – Brilliant Disguise
  2. Johnny Seagull And The Hotchips – I Deal In Fire
  3. GT Stringer – Interstellar Woody
  4. Cookin’ Tea – Rock’NRoll Is Dead
  5. Baterz – Target’s Airconditioning
  6. The Feelers – Venus
  7. Perry Keyes – Last Night In Redfern
  8. Chris Knox – Not Given Lightly
  9. Velvet Moth – Softly You Diva
  10. The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra – Future Africa
  11. Ash Grunwald Feat Mahalia Barnes – Human
  12. Seun Kuti + Fela’s Egypt 80 – Think Afrika
  13. Kitty, daisy & Lewis – Paan Man Boogie
  14. Delbert McClinton And Self-Made Men + Dana – Ruby & Jules
  15. Taj Mahal Trio – New Hula Blues
  16. Bobby Rush – Smokestack Lightening
  17. Wooden Wand – Baby, You’re A Rich Man
  18. Rob Hirst And Jay O’Shea – Pearl Shell Buttons
  19. Randy Valentine & Anyilena – Vibracion Positive
  20. Lachy Doley – A World Worth Fighting
  21. The Feelies – I’m waiting For The Man
  22. The Bedridden – Bandido
  23. X-Ray Spex – I Am A Cliche
  24. Devo – Post Post-Modern Man
