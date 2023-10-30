Reverb: 2023-10-30

October 30, 2023

  1. Tony Dodd – Warning
  2. Charles Jenkins – Go West
  3. Better Oblivion Community Center – Dylan Thomas
  4. Lemon Jelly – Ramblin’ Man
  5. Blossom Dearie – I Like London in the Rain
  6. Drinking Girls & Boys Choir – Listen to Me
  7. Itchy & The Nits – Beat it Bozo
  8. TWO BOYS – Highway to Highschool
  9. Gut Health – Shut Down
  10. Shonen Knife – Jump in to the New World
  11. Velvet Moth – Paddy Wagon Party
  12. Custard – Apartment
  13. Spazzys – I Want You Back
  14. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Seizure Salad
  15. Chelsea Manor – Predator
  16. Church Moms – Cigarette
  17. The Vains – Pickleback
  18. Ella & Sienna – Like a Boy
  19. Amber Sheen – You’re Not Mine
  20. Phoebe Bridgers – Waiting Room
  21. Girlschool – C’mon Let’s Go
  22. Toyah – Victims of the Riddle (Part 1)
  23. The Clash – Revolution Rock
  24. The Hammersmith Gorillas – You Can’t Judge a Book by It’s Cover
  25. Radio Birdman – Let the Kid’s Dance
  26. Bo Diddley – Bo Diddley
  27. The What Four – I’m Gonna Destroy That Boy!
  28. The Headcoatees – First Plane Home
  29. The Booby Traps – L.A. Kinda Day
  30. Stereolab – La Demure
