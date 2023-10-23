Reverb: 2023-10-23

  1. The Muttonbirds – Dominion Road
  2. The Chills – Heavenly Pop Hit
  3. Close To Forever – White Valiant
  4. GT Stringer – The Crew
  5. Ennio Morricone – The Greek
  6. Django Reinhardt – Swing Guitars
  7. Esquivel – Mucha Muchacha
  8. The Skatallites – Guns Of Navarone
  9. Steppenwolf – The Ostrich
  10. Rhys Howlett – Dutch Cream Potatoes
  11. Nina Nastasia & Jim White – The Day I Would Bury You
  12. Lucinda Williams – Never Gonna Fade Away
  13. Wilco – Infinite Surprise
  14. Bonnie ‘Prince’ billy – I Have Made A Place
  15. Velvet Moth – Kleptomania
  16. The Bedridden – Bandido
  17. The Bedridden – Fleurieu
  18. Cookin’ Tea – My Good Rock’N’Roll Cardigan
  19. Howlin’ Wolf – Evil
  20. T-Rex – Mambo Sun
  21. Nick Barker – Exoskeleton
  22. The Jayhawks – Quiet Corners & Empty Spaces
  23. Dinosaur Jr – Lost All Day
  24. Jamie Hutchings – The Wren
  25. Tracey Thorn Feat. Corinne Bailey Rae – Sister
  26. Robyn Hitchcock – I Saw Nick Drake
