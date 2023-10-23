Reverb: 2023-10-23

- The Muttonbirds – Dominion Road
- The Chills – Heavenly Pop Hit
- Close To Forever – White Valiant
- GT Stringer – The Crew
- Ennio Morricone – The Greek
- Django Reinhardt – Swing Guitars
- Esquivel – Mucha Muchacha
- The Skatallites – Guns Of Navarone
- Steppenwolf – The Ostrich
- Rhys Howlett – Dutch Cream Potatoes
- Nina Nastasia & Jim White – The Day I Would Bury You
- Lucinda Williams – Never Gonna Fade Away
- Wilco – Infinite Surprise
- Bonnie ‘Prince’ billy – I Have Made A Place
- Velvet Moth – Kleptomania
- The Bedridden – Bandido
- The Bedridden – Fleurieu
- Cookin’ Tea – My Good Rock’N’Roll Cardigan
- Howlin’ Wolf – Evil
- T-Rex – Mambo Sun
- Nick Barker – Exoskeleton
- The Jayhawks – Quiet Corners & Empty Spaces
- Dinosaur Jr – Lost All Day
- Jamie Hutchings – The Wren
- Tracey Thorn Feat. Corinne Bailey Rae – Sister
- Robyn Hitchcock – I Saw Nick Drake
Reader's opinions