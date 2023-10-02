Reverb: 2023-10-02

October 2, 2023

  1. Cocteau Twins – Rilkean Heart
  2. Tori Amos – Tear In Your Hand
  3. Cranes – Everywhere
  4. Jen Lush – Lovers Parting, Dawn
  5. Bjork – Big Time Sensuality
  6. Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
  7. Naomi Keyte – Hard To Make Plans
  8. Placebo – Without You I’m Nothing
  9. David Bowie – Hallo Spaceboy
  10. Coldwave – No Conflict
  11. Placement – New Disease
  12. The Cure – M
  13. Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
  14. Kate Bush – Hounds of Love
  15. The Fauves – Dogs Are the Best People
  16. SPARKS – This is the renaissance
  17. Beck – Devil’s Haircut
  18. Ladyhawke – My Delirium
  19. The Birthday Party – Nick the Stripper
  20. Magazine – Shot By Both Sides
  21. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Love In A Void
  22. The Sisters of Mercy – Floorshow
  23. Teddy Mars – News
  24. Nirvana – On A Plain
  25. Alana Jagt – Stay In Bed
  26. The Charlatans – Can’t Get Out of Bed
  27. Happy Mondays – Kuff Dam
  28. Morrissey – Last of the Famous International Playboys
  29. Pity Lips – Cellular
  30. Gut Health – Lethargic
  31. Cable Ties – Perfect Client
