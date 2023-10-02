Reverb: 2023-10-02

- Cocteau Twins – Rilkean Heart
- Tori Amos – Tear In Your Hand
- Cranes – Everywhere
- Jen Lush – Lovers Parting, Dawn
- Bjork – Big Time Sensuality
- Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
- Naomi Keyte – Hard To Make Plans
- Placebo – Without You I’m Nothing
- David Bowie – Hallo Spaceboy
- Coldwave – No Conflict
- Placement – New Disease
- The Cure – M
- Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
- Kate Bush – Hounds of Love
- The Fauves – Dogs Are the Best People
- SPARKS – This is the renaissance
- Beck – Devil’s Haircut
- Ladyhawke – My Delirium
- The Birthday Party – Nick the Stripper
- Magazine – Shot By Both Sides
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Love In A Void
- The Sisters of Mercy – Floorshow
- Teddy Mars – News
- Nirvana – On A Plain
- Alana Jagt – Stay In Bed
- The Charlatans – Can’t Get Out of Bed
- Happy Mondays – Kuff Dam
- Morrissey – Last of the Famous International Playboys
- Pity Lips – Cellular
- Gut Health – Lethargic
- Cable Ties – Perfect Client
