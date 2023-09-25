Reverb: 2023-09-25

September 25, 2023

  1. The Smiths – Pretty Girls Make Graves
  2. The Go-Betweens – Darlinghurst Nights
  3. The Monkees – She Hangs Out
  4. Velvet Moth – Naxos Campers
  5. Aphrodite’s Child – The Four Horsemen
  6. The Dunes – Mountain
  7. Steve Earle – Guitar Town
  8. Perry Keyes – Down On My Street
  9. North Mississippi Allstars – Out On The Road
  10. Lazy Eye – Blue Tongue Blues
  11. The Streamliners – Kicking Back The Blues
  12. The Black Sorrows – Live Like Kings
  13. Harry Manx – Sittin’ On Top Of The World
  14. Jan Preston – Jan’s Jam (Professor Longhair))
  15. Ziggy Marley – Personal Revolution
  16. Ry Cooder – John Lee Hooker For President
  17. Calexico – California Dreamin’
  18. Wilco – Passenger Side
  19. The First Edition – Just Dropped In (To See What My Condition Was In)
  20. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Electricity
  21. Slingshot Dragster – Agent 0069
  22. The Systemaddicts – Rock n’ Roll Noise Pollution
  23. The Apartments – The Fading Light
