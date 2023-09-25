Reverb: 2023-09-25

- The Smiths – Pretty Girls Make Graves
- The Go-Betweens – Darlinghurst Nights
- The Monkees – She Hangs Out
- Velvet Moth – Naxos Campers
- Aphrodite’s Child – The Four Horsemen
- The Dunes – Mountain
- Steve Earle – Guitar Town
- Perry Keyes – Down On My Street
- North Mississippi Allstars – Out On The Road
- Lazy Eye – Blue Tongue Blues
- The Streamliners – Kicking Back The Blues
- The Black Sorrows – Live Like Kings
- Harry Manx – Sittin’ On Top Of The World
- Jan Preston – Jan’s Jam (Professor Longhair))
- Ziggy Marley – Personal Revolution
- Ry Cooder – John Lee Hooker For President
- Calexico – California Dreamin’
- Wilco – Passenger Side
- The First Edition – Just Dropped In (To See What My Condition Was In)
- Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Electricity
- Slingshot Dragster – Agent 0069
- The Systemaddicts – Rock n’ Roll Noise Pollution
- The Apartments – The Fading Light
