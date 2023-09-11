Reverb: 2023-09-11

September 11, 2023

  1. Warren Ellis & John Ellis – Mis’ry is my middle name
  2. Dave Graney & Clare Moore – This Is Forever
  3. Crow – Ghost At The Crossroads
  4. Delines – The Oil Rigs At Night
  5. Alannah Russack – You Came Around
  6. History Of Trees – Silver Rings
  7. Erkin Koray – Cemalin
  8. Buffalo Springfield – Bluebird
  9. Steppenwolf – The Ostrich
  10. Van Cleef! – Ghost Train Dog (Three D Live To Air)
  11. The Saucermen – Not Of This World
  12. Mona Lisa Overdrive – It’s Just Too Much
  13. Public Image Ltd – Public Image
  14. Time Zone Afrika Bambaataa & John Lydon – World Destruction
  15. Soulsonic Force Afrika Bambaataa – Planet Rock
  16. Blondie – In The Sun
  17. The Sports – Don’t Throw Stones
  18. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – You Had Your Chance
  19. Kurt Vile – I’m An Outlaw
  20. Mazzy Star – Disappear
  21. Morrissey – That’s Entertainment
  22. Big Thief – Vampire Empire
  23. Amanda Brown – 1973
  24. Ben Leece & Left Of Dial – Swastika Kids
  25. Charles Jenkins & Douglas Lee Robertson – Mercy
