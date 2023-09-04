Reverb: 2023-09-04

Written by on September 4, 2023

  1. Charles Jenkins – Mercy
  2. The Hoverchords – Desert Jam
  3. Beastie Boys – Bodhisattva Bow
  4. Husker Du – Can’t See You Anymore
  5. R.E.M. – Talk About The Passion
  6. Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions – Golden Hair
  7. The Plugz – Reel Ten
  8. Iggy Pop – Repo Man
  9. Burning Sensations – Pablo Picasso
  10. The Darling Downs – Down To The River
  11. Amanda Brown – Freedom Song
  12. Chris Abrahams & Melanie Oxley – Moment Of Truth
  13. Busby Marou – Naba Norem
  14. The Black Sorrows – Revolutionary Blues
  15. Vika & Linda – Like A Landslide
  16. Joachim Cooder – Backwater Blues
  17. Mick Kidd – Nothing Else Compares To Semaphore
  18. Lazy Eye – Down Home
  19. Sweet Baby James & Rob Eyers – Lady’s Almost West
  20. Lenny Kravitz – Rock Star City Life
  21. Robben Ford & The Blue Line – Lovin’ Cup
  22. John Carpenter – The Thing
  23. John Carpenter – They Live
  24. Sauce Code – Decsention
