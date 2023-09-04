Reverb: 2023-09-04

- Charles Jenkins – Mercy
- The Hoverchords – Desert Jam
- Beastie Boys – Bodhisattva Bow
- Husker Du – Can’t See You Anymore
- R.E.M. – Talk About The Passion
- Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions – Golden Hair
- The Plugz – Reel Ten
- Iggy Pop – Repo Man
- Burning Sensations – Pablo Picasso
- The Darling Downs – Down To The River
- Amanda Brown – Freedom Song
- Chris Abrahams & Melanie Oxley – Moment Of Truth
- Busby Marou – Naba Norem
- The Black Sorrows – Revolutionary Blues
- Vika & Linda – Like A Landslide
- Joachim Cooder – Backwater Blues
- Mick Kidd – Nothing Else Compares To Semaphore
- Lazy Eye – Down Home
- Sweet Baby James & Rob Eyers – Lady’s Almost West
- Lenny Kravitz – Rock Star City Life
- Robben Ford & The Blue Line – Lovin’ Cup
- John Carpenter – The Thing
- John Carpenter – They Live
- Sauce Code – Decsention
