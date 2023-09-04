Reverb: 2023-09-04

- frank sinatra – the girl from ipanema
- jung kook – Seven
- Craig David ft Sting – rise and Fall
- maggie lindemann – knife under my pillow
- Christina Auguilera – Telepathy
- the wkend ft ariana grande – die for you
- sheryl crow – if it makes you happy
- madcon – beggin
- jimin – like crazy
- Benee – soaked
- iyla – strings
- The National ft Taylor swift – the alcott
- Linkin Park – lost
- Sofia Reyes ft yellow claw – bittersweet
- Shakira ft Maluma – Chantaje
- One OK Rock – let me let you go
- savanah sgro – moody
- mirei – lonely in tokyo
- red hot chilli peppers – cant stop
- surfaces – good day
- sabrina Lawrie – no rules
- barry manilow – Copacabana
- Jackson Wang – LYLM
- earth wind and fire – september
- my cherie – rose in the garden
- issac thomas and his best friends – didn’t have to know you
- louis the child and vera blue – nobody like you
- slumberjack ft lucy lucy – better off
- the veronicas – 4ever
- julie london – fly me to the moon
- aleksiah – Fern
