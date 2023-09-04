Reverb: 2023-09-04

  1. frank sinatra – the girl from ipanema
  2. jung kook – Seven
  3. Craig David ft Sting – rise and Fall
  4. maggie lindemann – knife under my pillow
  5. Christina Auguilera – Telepathy
  6. the wkend ft ariana grande – die for you
  7. sheryl crow – if it makes you happy
  8. madcon – beggin
  9. jimin – like crazy
  10. Benee – soaked
  11. iyla – strings
  12. The National ft Taylor swift – the alcott
  13. Linkin Park – lost
  14. Sofia Reyes ft yellow claw – bittersweet
  15. Shakira ft Maluma – Chantaje
  16. One OK Rock – let me let you go
  17. savanah sgro – moody
  18. mirei – lonely in tokyo
  19. red hot chilli peppers – cant stop
  20. surfaces – good day
  21. sabrina Lawrie – no rules
  22. barry manilow – Copacabana
  23. Jackson Wang – LYLM
  24. earth wind and fire – september
  25. my cherie – rose in the garden
  26. issac thomas and his best friends – didn’t have to know you
  27. louis the child and vera blue – nobody like you
  28. slumberjack ft lucy lucy – better off
  29. the veronicas – 4ever
  30. julie london – fly me to the moon
  31. aleksiah – Fern
