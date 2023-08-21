Reverb: 2023-08-21

- History Of Trees – Before The Rain
- Grant McLennan – Lighting Fires
- Died Pretty – Battle Stanmore
- Tom Petty – Wildflowers
- Dirty Three – I Remember A Time When Once You Used To Love Me
- The Go-Betweens – Clouds
- Tom Redwood – Home
- Laughing Clowns – Laughing Clowns
- The Moodists – Double Life
- Lo Carmen – Everyone You Ever Knew Is Coming Back To Haunt You
- Hope Sandoval And The Warm Inventions, With Kurt Vile – Let Me Get There
- Louis Tillett – Condemned To Live
- Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Deanna
- Cop Shop – Sarcophagus Blues
- Lachy Doly – Conviction
- The Heptones – Born ToLove You
- The Continental Blues Party – Continental Shuffle
- The Continental Blues Party – You Hurt Me
- Little Milton – Grits Ain’t Groceries
- Booker T & The MG’s – Red Beans And Rice
- Ray Charles – What’d I Say Parts 1 & 2
- Bob Marley & The Wailers – Buffalo Soldier
- Pat Kelly – A Hard Day’s Night
- Obie Plenty – Beef Stew
