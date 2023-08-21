Reverb: 2023-08-21

  1. History Of Trees – Before The Rain
  2. Grant McLennan – Lighting Fires
  3. Died Pretty – Battle Stanmore
  4. Tom Petty – Wildflowers
  5. Dirty Three – I Remember A Time When Once You Used To Love Me
  6. The Go-Betweens – Clouds
  7. Tom Redwood – Home
  8. Laughing Clowns – Laughing Clowns
  9. The Moodists – Double Life
  10. Lo Carmen – Everyone You Ever Knew Is Coming Back To Haunt You
  11. Hope Sandoval And The Warm Inventions, With Kurt Vile – Let Me Get There
  12. Louis Tillett – Condemned To Live
  13. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Deanna
  14. Cop Shop – Sarcophagus Blues
  15. Lachy Doly – Conviction
  16. The Heptones – Born ToLove You
  17. The Continental Blues Party – Continental Shuffle
  18. The Continental Blues Party – You Hurt Me
  19. Little Milton – Grits Ain’t Groceries
  20. Booker T & The MG’s – Red Beans And Rice
  21. Ray Charles – What’d I Say Parts 1 & 2
  22. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Buffalo Soldier
  23. Pat Kelly – A Hard Day’s Night
  24. Obie Plenty – Beef Stew
