Reverb: 2023-08-14

Written by on August 14, 2023

  1. Kurt Vile – Pretty Pimpin
  2. Kurt Vile with John Prine – How Lucky
  3. Rodriguez – Sugarman
  4. History Of Trees – Road To Sparta
  5. Sette Bello – Evil Eye
  6. Simon Robert Gibson – Follow Me Up
  7. Billy Bragg & Wilco – Airline To Heaven
  8. The Aerial Maps – On The Punt
  9. Suicide Swans – Horses
  10. Alannah Russack’s Entropy Band – Places You Love
  11. The Apartments – The Fading Light
  12. Dom & The Wizards – Outlaws & The Cops
  13. The Numbers – Govt. Boy
  14. Twenty Second Sect – Hey Baby
  15. Dynamic Hepnotics – Soul Kind Of Feeling
  16. Mudcrutch – Trailer
  17. Halfway – Swinburne Ashes
  18. The Go-Betweens – Love Goes On!
  19. The Felice Brothers – Undress
  20. The Delines – Colfax Avenue
  21. Close To Forever – Hearts And Desire
  22. Friends Of David McComb – This Whole World’s About To Slide
  23. Robert Plant – Carry Fire
  24. Jimmy Little – Down Below
  25. Ed Kuepper – What Can I Leave You?
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Monday Museli: 2023-08-14

Current track

Title

Artist