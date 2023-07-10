Reverb: 2023-07-10

- Inshallah – Dunes
- History Of Trees – Motley Waeyn
- Amanda Brown – Unguarded Moment
- Simon Robert Gibson – God Bless The Fauves
- Sette Bello – Wake Up The Dead
- Alannah Russack’s Entropy Band – You Came Around
- The Fauves – Dogs Are The Best People
- Liz Phair – Miss Lucy
- The Looking Glass – Take The Time
- The Aerial Maps – On The Punt
- Dave Graney & Clare Moore – This Is Forever
- Alieysha – Falling For You
- The Triffids – Beautiful Waste
- David McComb – David McComb And Intros
- SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Mexico, I Have Never Been There
- Wilco – Outtasite (Outta Mind)
- Philippa Nihill – The Stars Can Come Too Again
- Looch Lewis And The Press Gangsters – The Factory
- pel mel – Late, Late Show
- Stephen Cummings With Philippa Nihill – Don’t Forget
- The Necks – Mosquito
