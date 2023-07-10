Reverb: 2023-07-10

Written by on July 10, 2023

  1. Inshallah – Dunes
  2. History Of Trees – Motley Waeyn
  3. Amanda Brown – Unguarded Moment
  4. Simon Robert Gibson – God Bless The Fauves
  5. Sette Bello – Wake Up The Dead
  6. Alannah Russack’s Entropy Band – You Came Around
  7. The Fauves – Dogs Are The Best People
  8. Liz Phair – Miss Lucy
  9. The Looking Glass – Take The Time
  10. The Aerial Maps – On The Punt
  11. Dave Graney & Clare Moore – This Is Forever
  12. Alieysha – Falling For You
  13. The Triffids – Beautiful Waste
  14. David McComb – David McComb And Intros
  15. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Mexico, I Have Never Been There
  16. Wilco – Outtasite (Outta Mind)
  17. Philippa Nihill – The Stars Can Come Too Again
  18. Looch Lewis And The Press Gangsters – The Factory
  19. pel mel – Late, Late Show
  20. Stephen Cummings With Philippa Nihill – Don’t Forget
  21. The Necks – Mosquito
