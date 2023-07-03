Reverb: 2023-07-03

Written by on July 3, 2023

  1. Alannah Russack – Tend To Your Fire
  2. T. C. Jones – Roadmap Across A State Of Blue
  3. Vika And Linda Bull – I’d rather Be Sorry
  4. Crow – A Broken Machine
  5. The Delines – Leaving JJ’s
  6. Amanda Brown – 1973
  7. Mike Nock Trio – Kiss
  8. Chris Abrahams & Melanie Oxley – Moment Of Truth
  9. Tell Mama – Shoulders Deep
  10. T. Rex – Calling All Destroyers
  11. Hawkwind – Motorhead
  12. Iggy And The Stooges – Search And Destroy
  13. Mudhoney – Almost Everything
  14. Suzy & Los Quattro – Rock Boys
  15. Lydia Loveless – Boy Crazy
  16. The Delmonas – Peter Gunn Locomotion
  17. Rhys Howlett – Half Greek Blues
  18. Mazzy Star – Ghost Highway
  19. Summer Flake – Forever Here And Now
  20. Xylouris White – Suburb
  21. Underworld & The Necks – A Very Silent Way
  22. Barney Mcall – Mystress
  23. Simon Robert Gibson – God Bless The Fauves
