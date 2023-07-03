Reverb: 2023-07-03

- Alannah Russack – Tend To Your Fire
- T. C. Jones – Roadmap Across A State Of Blue
- Vika And Linda Bull – I’d rather Be Sorry
- Crow – A Broken Machine
- The Delines – Leaving JJ’s
- Amanda Brown – 1973
- Mike Nock Trio – Kiss
- Chris Abrahams & Melanie Oxley – Moment Of Truth
- Tell Mama – Shoulders Deep
- T. Rex – Calling All Destroyers
- Hawkwind – Motorhead
- Iggy And The Stooges – Search And Destroy
- Mudhoney – Almost Everything
- Suzy & Los Quattro – Rock Boys
- Lydia Loveless – Boy Crazy
- The Delmonas – Peter Gunn Locomotion
- Rhys Howlett – Half Greek Blues
- Mazzy Star – Ghost Highway
- Summer Flake – Forever Here And Now
- Xylouris White – Suburb
- Underworld & The Necks – A Very Silent Way
- Barney Mcall – Mystress
- Simon Robert Gibson – God Bless The Fauves
Reader's opinions