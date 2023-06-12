Reverb: 2023-06-12

- Donovan – Sunshine Superman
- The Yardbirds – Happening Ten Years Time Ago
- Velvet Moth – Tv Troll
- The Byrds – Turn! Turn! Turn!
- Gram Parsons The Flying Burrito Brothers – Wild Horses
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Beach Boys – Pet Sounds
- Mott The Hoople – Crash Street Kids
- The Masters Apprentices – Our friend Owsley Stanley 111
- Mama Cass Elliot – Make Your Own Kind Of Music
- Big Star – When My Baby’s Beside Me
- The Man Himself – What Do You Mean?
- James Dawes – I Love You(KooKoo)
- John Lennon – What Ever Gets You Through The Night
- Frente! – Cuscutlan
- Screaming Believers – I Guess I’m Going
- The Spikes – This Is Australia
- Screaming Jennies – Three Little Ladies
- Twine – My God
- Maisie – Free Your Mind
- A Certain Ratio – Do The Du
- No Fixed Address – Black Man’s Rights(live c.1980)
- The Courettes – The Teens Are Square
- The Church – C’est La Vie
- Dead Kennedys – Soup Is Good Food
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Haunting of Babelini Ankle-Snapper
- The Vains – I Don’t Care
- susan w heater – totally discombobulated by you
- Sette Bello – Pink
Reader's opinions