Reverb: 2023-06-12

Written by on June 12, 2023

  1. Donovan – Sunshine Superman
  2. The Yardbirds – Happening Ten Years Time Ago
  3. Velvet Moth – Tv Troll
  4. The Byrds – Turn! Turn! Turn!
  5. Gram Parsons The Flying Burrito Brothers – Wild Horses
  6. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  7. Beach Boys – Pet Sounds
  8. Mott The Hoople – Crash Street Kids
  9. The Masters Apprentices – Our friend Owsley Stanley 111
  10. Mama Cass Elliot – Make Your Own Kind Of Music
  11. Big Star – When My Baby’s Beside Me
  12. The Man Himself – What Do You Mean?
  13. James Dawes – I Love You(KooKoo)
  14. John Lennon – What Ever Gets You Through The Night
  15. Frente! – Cuscutlan
  16. Screaming Believers – I Guess I’m Going
  17. The Spikes – This Is Australia
  18. Screaming Jennies – Three Little Ladies
  19. Twine – My God
  20. Maisie – Free Your Mind
  21. A Certain Ratio – Do The Du
  22. No Fixed Address – Black Man’s Rights(live c.1980)
  23. The Courettes – The Teens Are Square
  24. The Church – C’est La Vie
  25. Dead Kennedys – Soup Is Good Food
  26. Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Haunting of Babelini Ankle-Snapper
  27. The Vains – I Don’t Care
  28. susan w heater – totally discombobulated by you
  29. Sette Bello – Pink
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Frontears: 2023-06-12

Previous post

Monday Museli: 2023-06-12

Current track

Title

Artist