Reverb: 2023-06-07

Written by on June 7, 2023

  1. bruce cockburn – trickle down
  2. jeff beck – constipated duck
  3. tony joe whiote – soulfuleyes
  4. tony joe white – naughty lady
  5. dennis brown – to be my lover
  6. the cinematic orchestra – all that you give
  7. albert ammons – boogie woogie stomp
  8. the million dollar quartet – just a little talk with jesus
  9. UB40 – one in ten
  10. pink floyd – fearless
  11. procol harum – beyond the pale
  12. redfins – get off the phone
  13. kid creole and the coconuts – something wrong in paradise
  14. freakpower – trip thru yr mind
  15. kirsty mccoll – innocence
  16. billy bragg – greetings to the new brunette
  17. balfa brothers – two step A hadley
  18. small faces – tin soldier
  19. frank black – fu manchu
  20. ivor cutler – useful cat
  21. 10000 maniacs – the latin one
  22. john mclaughlin – friendship
  23. pineapples from the dawn of time – too much acid
  24. seaman dan – somewhere thers an island
  25. ivor cutler – bread and butter
  26. the easybeats – heaven and hell
  27. captain beefheart – kandy korn
  28. jimmy little – down the road
  29. james hunter – night bus
  30. chicago – another raiony day in new york city
  31. bill withers – use me
  32. Rufus feat Chaka Khan – Tell me something godd
  33. scott walker – such a small love
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Brunchtime: 2023-06-07

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2023-06-06

Current track

Title

Artist