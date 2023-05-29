Reverb: 2023-05-29

May 29, 2023

  1. Bad//Dreems – Godless
  2. Druid Fluids – Out Of Phase
  3. Moraygun – Tuxedo
  4. James Dawes – I Don’t Want To See You/The Now/Little Lorikeet
  5. Richmond Fontaine – I Got Off The Bus
  6. Crank Williams and Patsy DeCline – State’s Most Wanted Man
  7. Pere Ubu – Love Is Like Gravity
  8. Kurt Vile – All In A Daze Work
  9. Screaming Believers – Cinematic Endings
  10. Perry Keyes – There She Goes Again
  11. The Delines – Seaside
  12. The Tall Grass – Little City
  13. Lucinda Williams – Room At The Top
  14. Close To Forever – White Valiant
  15. Nick Cave And Warren Ellis – The Proposition #1
  16. Katie Brianna – Walking Disaster
  17. Crow – Broken Machine
  18. Grant McLennan – Lighting Fires
  19. The Garden Path – Wear Black
  20. The Felice Brothers – Jazz On The Autobahn
  21. Mona Lisa Overdrive – It’s Just Too Much
  22. The Kinks – Dedicated Follower Of Fashion
  23. Dawn Landes And Justin Townes Earle – Do I Ever Cross Your Mind?
  24. Clifton Chenier – Zodico Stomp
  25. Stephen Cummings – What A Silly Thing
  26. Alister Spence Trio With Ed Kuepper – The Night Becomes
