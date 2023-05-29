Reverb: 2023-05-29

- Bad//Dreems – Godless
- Druid Fluids – Out Of Phase
- Moraygun – Tuxedo
- James Dawes – I Don’t Want To See You/The Now/Little Lorikeet
- Richmond Fontaine – I Got Off The Bus
- Crank Williams and Patsy DeCline – State’s Most Wanted Man
- Pere Ubu – Love Is Like Gravity
- Kurt Vile – All In A Daze Work
- Screaming Believers – Cinematic Endings
- Perry Keyes – There She Goes Again
- The Delines – Seaside
- The Tall Grass – Little City
- Lucinda Williams – Room At The Top
- Close To Forever – White Valiant
- Nick Cave And Warren Ellis – The Proposition #1
- Katie Brianna – Walking Disaster
- Crow – Broken Machine
- Grant McLennan – Lighting Fires
- The Garden Path – Wear Black
- The Felice Brothers – Jazz On The Autobahn
- Mona Lisa Overdrive – It’s Just Too Much
- The Kinks – Dedicated Follower Of Fashion
- Dawn Landes And Justin Townes Earle – Do I Ever Cross Your Mind?
- Clifton Chenier – Zodico Stomp
- Stephen Cummings – What A Silly Thing
- Alister Spence Trio With Ed Kuepper – The Night Becomes
Reader's opinions