Reverb: 2023-05-08

- Tell Mama – Freedom Rising
- Etta James With Sugar Pie DeSanto – In The basement, Part 1
- Blind Willie McTell – Broke Down Engine Blues
- 5 Sided Cube – 1998
- Sunfruits – Made To Love
- Stephen Cummings – Anxiety Attack
- Matt Ward – Nobody Told Me
- Jimmy Little Featuring Troy Casser-Daley – Down The Road
- Mavis Staples – If It Be Your Will
- Tex Perkins And The Fat Rubber Band – Brand New Man
- Natalie Merchant – Come On, Aphrodite (Feat Abena Koomson-Davis)
- Flyying Colours – I Live In A Small Town
- SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Mexico, I Have Never Been There
- Mudhoney – Flush The Fascists
- Xylouris White – Memories And Souvenirs
- Peter Cook & Dudley Moore – Bedazzled
- The Tremeloes – Suddenly Winter
- Scritti Politti – Confidence
- The Saucer-Men – Ghost Of Johnny Cash
- Sonic Youth – Teen Age Riot
- Husker Du – Don’t Want To Know That You Are Lonely
- The Triffids – Good Fortune Rose
- Ethanol Blend – Beat Down On The Floor
- Hawkwind – The Future Never Waits
