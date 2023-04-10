Reverb: 2023-04-10

Written by on April 10, 2023

  1. RVG – Nothing Really Changes
  2. Sette Bello – Take Me Down To The River
  3. Friends Of David McComb – No Desire
  4. The Saucer-Men – Meteorites
  5. Roy Orbison – Domino
  6. Bobby Gentry – Belinda
  7. Gun Club – Sex Beat
  8. The Feelies – Fa Ce-La
  9. The Chameleons – Swamp Thing
  10. Dirty Three – I Remember A Time You Used To Love Me
  11. Psarantonis – O Dias
  12. Alister Spence Trio With Ed Kuepper – Not A Leaf In Any Forest
  13. Jamie Hutchings – Here Comes The Frost
  14. Summer Flake – Make Your Way back To Me
  15. Daniel Johnston – Worried Shoes
  16. John Prine Feat Iris DeMent – In Spite Of Ourselves
  17. The Aerial Maps – On The Punt
  18. Crow – Old Blue Rockpile
  19. The Hummingbirds – Alimony
  20. Alannah Russack – Places You Love
  21. The Go-Betweens – You Tell Me
  22. Purple Mountains – Maybe I’m The Only One For Me
  23. Diesel Witch – Gina The Gypsy
  24. Moraygun – Planet Allie
  25. The El Caminos – Pipeline
  26. The Gamma Rays – Casbah
  27. Cop Shop – Enter Sandmine
  28. Wesley Willis – El Caminos
